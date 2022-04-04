Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 380.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,490,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,794,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,401,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,590 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,098,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,065,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,645,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 1.50. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.