Bessemer Group Inc. Has $536,000 Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $148,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.91 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.01 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.59.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 15,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $973,651.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $416,153.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,025 shares of company stock worth $2,025,213. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

