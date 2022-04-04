Bessemer Group Inc. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) by 2,307.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Coupa Software by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Coupa Software by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Coupa Software by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total transaction of $106,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,373 shares of company stock worth $1,524,283. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.29.

Coupa Software Profile (Get Rating)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.