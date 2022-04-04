Bessemer Group Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,369,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 263,235 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,126 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 72,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $144.47.

Citrix Systems ( NASDAQ:CTXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

