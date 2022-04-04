Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in TC Energy by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $57.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.70. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $58.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.708 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 188.67%.

TRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.70.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

