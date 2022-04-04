Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,786,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,405,000 after buying an additional 712,369 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the third quarter worth $832,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 24.5% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 134,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 26,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.62 on Monday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.09 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

