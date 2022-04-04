Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $739.04.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $490.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $481.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.81. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $378.88 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.97 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

