Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 65,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,134 shares of company stock valued at $82,210 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have commented on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Blend Labs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Shares of BLND opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.88. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $80.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 164.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Blend Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.