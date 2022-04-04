Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Volution Group (LON:FAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FAN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Volution Group alerts:

LON FAN opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.38) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 497.43. Volution Group has a 12-month low of GBX 387 ($5.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.41. The company has a market cap of £813.22 million and a P/E ratio of 30.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.14%.

In other Volution Group news, insider Paul Hollingworth bought 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,224.55).

About Volution Group (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units, fan coils, and hybrid ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.