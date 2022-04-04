Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €19.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($20.88) price target on Takkt (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($19.56) price objective on Takkt in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TTK stock opened at €15.32 ($16.84) on Thursday. Takkt has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 52 week high of €15.86 ($17.43). The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

