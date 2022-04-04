BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB) vs. Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Head-To-Head Analysis

BEO Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BEOB – Get Rating) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.1% of Primis Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Primis Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BEO Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Primis Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BEO Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Primis Financial 24.50% 8.18% 0.98%

Dividends

BEO Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Primis Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Primis Financial pays out 31.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BEO Bancorp and Primis Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BEO Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Primis Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BEO Bancorp and Primis Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BEO Bancorp $30.93 million 1.65 $5.52 million N/A N/A Primis Financial $124.38 million 2.74 $31.25 million $1.27 10.91

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BEO Bancorp.

Summary

Primis Financial beats BEO Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BEO Bancorp (Get Rating)

BEO Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Eastern Oregon that provides commercial and consumer financing, banking and mortgage lending, and other services in Northeastern Oregon and Southeastern Washington. The company offers checking, savings, money market, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, agricultural, real estate, installment, credit card, mortgage, term, farm, and refinancing loans; lines of credit; Internet banking and bill payment services; and automated teller machines and safe deposit facilities, as well as originates and sells mortgage loans into the secondary market. BEO Bancorp was founded in 1945 and is based in Heppner, Oregon.

About Primis Financial (Get Rating)

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes. It also invests in real estate related securities, including collateralized mortgage obligations and agency mortgage backed securities. The company was founded by Georgia S. Derrico and R. Roderick Porter in July 28, 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

