Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.15.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $22.84 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $44.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.