Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Receives $4.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.80.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTEGF shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baytex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS:BTEGF opened at $4.42 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.71.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $438.25 million during the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

