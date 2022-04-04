Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.99 Million

Basid Coin (BASID) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $375,322.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00038585 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00108536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Basid Coin

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,336,186 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.