Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $579.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.10.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

