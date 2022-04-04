Barclays Trims Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Target Price to $84.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Shares of FBHS opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.39.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBHS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after acquiring an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after acquiring an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

