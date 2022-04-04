Barclays Trims Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Target Price to $227.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $291.85.

NYSE:BURL opened at $181.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.33. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $158,770,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

