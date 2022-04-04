Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Get Derwent London alerts:

Shares of Derwent London stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.52). 165,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.