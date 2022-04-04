Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2022

Derwent London (LON:DLNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.68) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,850 ($37.33) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($48.47) to GBX 3,500 ($45.85) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.47) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($34.94) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,447.22 ($45.16).

Shares of Derwent London stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 3,170 ($41.52). 165,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,618. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,177.80 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,352.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,797 ($36.64) and a one year high of GBX 3,850 ($50.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74.

In related news, insider Emily Prideaux sold 676 shares of Derwent London stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,090 ($40.48), for a total transaction of £20,888.40 ($27,362.33).

Derwent London Company Profile (Get Rating)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.