Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Grainger (LON:GRI)

Grainger (LON:GRI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 285 ($3.73) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.11) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grainger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.68).

Grainger stock opened at GBX 294.80 ($3.86) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 289.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 302.95. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 259.80 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.45). The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £303 ($396.91).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

