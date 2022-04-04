Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 210 ($2.75) price objective on the stock.

IAG has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 162 ($2.12) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.93) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 192.50 ($2.52).

Shares of LON IAG traded up GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 141.70 ($1.86). The company had a trading volume of 15,214,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,703,994. The company has a market capitalization of £7.04 billion and a PE ratio of -2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 109.42 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 219 ($2.87). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 154.62.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

