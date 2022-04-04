Barclays Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $29.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the computer maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. HP has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HP will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903,476 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $861,205,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after buying an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of HP by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after buying an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter valued at $454,451,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.