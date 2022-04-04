Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 170 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 170 ($2.23) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BARC. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

Barclays stock opened at GBX 147.04 ($1.93) on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £24.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 188.31.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

