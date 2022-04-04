Barclays Boosts St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Price Target to GBX 1,767

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,765 ($23.12) to GBX 1,767 ($23.15) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STJ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.27) to GBX 1,600 ($20.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($17.66) to GBX 1,900 ($24.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.01) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,643 ($21.52).

Shares of STJ opened at GBX 1,435 ($18.80) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,445.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,539.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39. St. James’s Place has a one year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.83).

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.77), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($498,351.59). Also, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($19.18) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,569.77).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

