Barclays Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Price Target to GBX 91

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 91 ($1.19) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,600 ($99.55) to GBX 7,800 ($102.17) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4,482.20.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $15.98 on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

