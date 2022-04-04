Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

