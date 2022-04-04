Barclays Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) a GBX 9,100 Price Target

Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($119.20) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RB. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 7,200 ($94.31) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,700 ($100.86) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($65.50) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($72.05) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($97.72) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,005.45 ($91.77).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($75.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($105.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

