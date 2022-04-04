Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $82.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.00. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $75.68 and a 12 month high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $483,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

