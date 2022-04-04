Bank of America Upgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Neutral

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on SunPower from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $21.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. SunPower has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $384.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 106.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in SunPower by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

