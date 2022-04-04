Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XM. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $28.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.59. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $22.72 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $5,520,443.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Qualtrics International by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

