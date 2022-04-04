Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Pearson (NYSE:PSO)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSO. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.43) to GBX 670 ($8.78) in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.18) to GBX 900 ($11.79) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.50.

Shares of NYSE PSO opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Pearson by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Pearson by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

