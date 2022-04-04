Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TBBK opened at $28.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.94. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

