Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.77

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.77 and last traded at $43.23, with a volume of 7619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Itaú Unibanco raised shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Analysts expect that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.828 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

