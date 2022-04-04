Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BKR. Susquehanna increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $36.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.53. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $242,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $1,301,541,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baker Hughes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

