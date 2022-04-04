BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.78) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 555 ($7.27) to GBX 630 ($8.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.79) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.13) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 754.67 ($9.89).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 713.80 ($9.35) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 661.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 597.59. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 489 ($6.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,957.50 ($25.64). The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.02. The company has a market capitalization of £22.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.

In related news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.61), for a total transaction of £185,085.44 ($242,448.83).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

