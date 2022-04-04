AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.150-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.29 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

AZZ stock opened at $49.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.37. AZZ has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of AZZ by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AZZ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AZZ by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in AZZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

