Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AYLA. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.63.

Shares of AYLA opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.88. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.34% and a negative net margin of 1,148.15%. Analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $107,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,347,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

