Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

ACLS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.92. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $83.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,316 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

