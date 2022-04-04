Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Axcelis Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.92.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,406.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

