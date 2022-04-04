Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.
About Awakn Life Sciences (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Awakn Life Sciences (AWKNF)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Awakn Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Awakn Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.