Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Awakn Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:AWKNF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AWKNF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Awakn Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42.

Awakn Life Sciences Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in the researching, developing, and delivering of psychedelic therapeutics to treat addiction and other mental health conditions in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

