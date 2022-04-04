AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of AN opened at $98.84 on Friday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock worth $2,988,179 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

