Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stake Lessened by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 111.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,045,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,309 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,587,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $136,051,000 after acquiring an additional 656,722 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 6,057.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 418,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,891,000 after acquiring an additional 411,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 71.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 967,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 403,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the third quarter worth $25,810,000. Institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Autoliv from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.06.

In other news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.45. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.51%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

