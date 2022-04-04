AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). AudioEye reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.47). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.11). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AudioEye by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.75. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.