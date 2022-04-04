AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

