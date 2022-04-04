Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Receives $41.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. CIBC began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,444. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $30.20 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.20). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -676.92%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.