Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) vs. Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Head to Head Analysis

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) and Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Palisade Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -15.68% -15.29% Palisade Bio N/A -1,406.65% -255.52%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Athira Pharma and Palisade Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 0 1 1 0 2.50 Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00

Athira Pharma presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.88%. Palisade Bio has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 476.92%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than Athira Pharma.

Risk and Volatility

Athira Pharma has a beta of 3.3, indicating that its share price is 230% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Athira Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Athira Pharma and Palisade Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$54.85 million ($1.42) -9.37 Palisade Bio $10,000.00 1,896.23 -$26.62 million N/A N/A

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Athira Pharma.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats Athira Pharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma (Get Rating)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease. The company also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019/ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions; and ATH-1018 for peripheral nervous system disorders, such as neuropathy. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress, such as results from reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

