Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.040-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.25 million-$23.75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.56 million.Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of ASUR stock opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Asure Software has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 4.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a research report on Sunday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

