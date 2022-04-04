Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stake Lowered by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 1.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Assurant by 5.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Assurant by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Assurant by 4.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $727,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total transaction of $403,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.74.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $185.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.59. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.78 and a 1-year high of $185.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.29.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

