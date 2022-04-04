Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $166.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 956.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

