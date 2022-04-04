Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. Ashford has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.27.
Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)
