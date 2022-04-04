Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Ashford stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.55. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,652. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91. Ashford has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Ashford Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

