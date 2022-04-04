ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ASX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.18.

ASX stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.42.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 457.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,478,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,406,000 after acquiring an additional 897,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,651,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,788 shares during the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

