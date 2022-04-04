Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ascend Wellness (OTC:AAWH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator focused on bettering lives through cannabis. Ascend Wellness Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ascend Wellness from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascend Wellness in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.
About Ascend Wellness
